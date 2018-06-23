SBS Filipino Producer Claudette Centeno Calixto with Melbourne based artists, Herbet Fangon and Marcuz jamming for Saturday Pinoy Jam. Source: SBS News
Published 23 June 2018 at 1:43pm, updated 24 June 2018 at 8:34am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kasama ni Claudette Centeno-Calixto ng SBS Filipino ang mga taga Melbourne na singer at Musikerong Herbert Fangon at Marcus sa maikling kwentuhan tungkol sa kanilang paboritong awitin at kung paano nagsimula ang kanilang hilig sa pag awit… pwede rin kayong maki-jam
Published 23 June 2018 at 1:43pm, updated 24 June 2018 at 8:34am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share