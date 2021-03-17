SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-17 ng Marso

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

A Port Moresby testing centre.

A Port Moresby testing centre. Source: Papua New Guinea National Department of Health/Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2021 at 11:54am, updated 17 March 2021 at 12:19pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Miyerkules ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Published 17 March 2021 at 11:54am, updated 17 March 2021 at 12:19pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

 

Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?