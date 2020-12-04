Mga balita ngayong ika-4 ng Disyembre

Philippine senator Manny Pacquiao has been elected president of the ruling PDP-Laban party. It positions him as a possible presidential candidate for 2022. Source: Manny Pacquiao's Facebook
Published 4 December 2020 at 11:10am, updated 4 December 2020 at 11:12am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.
