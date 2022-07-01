SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-1 ng Hulyo

Protest at the Plaza Miranda as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines

Protest at the Plaza Miranda as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines Source: BAYAN

Published 1 July 2022 at 11:44am, updated 1 July 2022 at 11:46am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Alamin ang mga pinakamainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

SBS Filipino
