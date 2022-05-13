Mga balita ngayong ika-13 ng Mayo

SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen Mga balita ngayong ika-13 ng MayoPlay07:09SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen Floodwaters are seen in the town of Grantham, west of Brisbane, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Queensland continues to be battered by an unseasonal rain band. Source: AAP Image/Darren EnglandGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.55MB)Published 13 May 2022 at 10:46am, updated 13 May 2022 at 10:49amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBS Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.Published 13 May 2022 at 10:46am, updated 13 May 2022 at 10:49amBy TJ CorreaSource: SBSMakinig sa SBS Filipino 10am-11am Sundan sa Facebook.ShareLatest podcast episodesMga balita ngayong ika 27 ng OktubreFederal Bugdet 2022: Ano ang mga inilaan para sa migration at visa?Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utangJim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese