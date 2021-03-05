SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Marso

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

The earthquake struck on 10 February 2021.

A handout illustration showing the location of a 7.-magnitude earthquake that struck in the South Pacific not far from Australia and New Zealand. Source: USGS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 March 2021 at 11:30am, updated 5 March 2021 at 12:13pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Byernis ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Published 5 March 2021 at 11:30am, updated 5 March 2021 at 12:13pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?