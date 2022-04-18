SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-18 ng Abril

Incoming Minister for Health Anne Ruston and Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Incoming Minister for Health Anne Ruston and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Westmead Children’s Hospital on Day 7 of the 2022 federal election campaign. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 18 April 2022 at 11:35am, updated 18 April 2022 at 11:37am
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Lunes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika 27 ng Oktubre

Visa Application

Federal Bugdet 2022: Ano ang mga inilaan para sa migration at visa?

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese