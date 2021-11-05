SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Nobyembre

mandatory vaccination in Philippines

DOH supports making vaccination mandatory for some sectors in the Philippines, saying that it will provide protection for the population. Source: File photo from Philippine News Agency

Published 6 November 2021 at 9:33am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

