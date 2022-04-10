SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Abril

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australian Federal Election

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived at the Government House in Canberra today to ask Governor-General David Hurley to set the election on 21 May. Source: SBS / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 10 April 2022 at 12:09pm, updated 10 April 2022 at 12:11pm
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Linggo ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

