SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-20 ng Marso

Philippine elections 2022

9 presidentiables attended the Commission on Elections' 'Pilipinas Debates 2022'. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through his spokesperson declined Comelec's invitation. Source: Screenshot from COMELEC video on Facebook

Published 20 March 2022 at 11:42am, updated 20 March 2022 at 11:55am
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Linggo ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

