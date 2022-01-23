SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-23 ng Enero

Philippine elections 2022

Four of the Philippines' presidential candidates on Saturday laid down plans to tackle the country's biggest issues in an interview with GMA Network. Source: Leni Robredo, Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson (Official Facebook pages)

Published 23 January 2022
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Linggo ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

