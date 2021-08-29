SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-29 ng Agosto

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australian donation to Philippines

The 100 oxygen concentrators donated by the Australian government arrive at the PairCargo Warehouse in Pasay City on Saturday (28 August 2021). Source: Philippine News Agency photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler

Published 29 August 2021 at 11:55am, updated 29 August 2021 at 12:00pm
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Linggo ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

