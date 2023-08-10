Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Agosto 2023

mayon.jpg

Alamin ang mga pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

KEY POINTS
  • Maui at ilang bahagi ng Hawaii, nilamon ng sunog.
  • Phivolcs himok ang patuloy na pag-iingat ng mga residente sa paligid ng bulkang Mayon.
  • Matildas, naghahanda na sa kanilang laro laban sa France.
