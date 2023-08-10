Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Agosto 2023

Mga balita ngayong ika-10 ng Agosto 2023Play06:00Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.49MB) Alamin ang mga pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.KEY POINTSMaui at ilang bahagi ng Hawaii, nilamon ng sunog.Phivolcs himok ang patuloy na pag-iingat ng mga residente sa paligid ng bulkang Mayon.Matildas, naghahanda na sa kanilang laro laban sa France.ShareLatest podcast episodesBahay Tuluyan: A home for disadvantaged Pinoy children filled with hope and love for a better tomorrowPresident Marcos Jr: No PH-China agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin ShoalCheaper medications by next monthSBS News in Filipino, Friday 11 August