Mga balita ngayong ika-10 Hunyo

President Rodrigo Duterte chided Senator Manny Pacquiao & advised him to “study” after the latter criticized the president's stance on the West Philippine sea. Source: Manny Pacquiao's Facebook & Philippine Presidential Communincations Office
Published 10 June 2021 at 11:21am, updated 10 June 2021 at 11:23am
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.
