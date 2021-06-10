Mga balita ngayong ika-10 Hunyo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

President Duterte ad Manny Pacquiao

President Rodrigo Duterte chided Senator Manny Pacquiao & advised him to “study” after the latter criticized the president's stance on the West Philippine sea. Source: Manny Pacquiao's Facebook & Philippine Presidential Communincations Office

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

