SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika 16 ng Hunyo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Filipino News

Continued strong demand for workers may push the official unemployment rate to its lowest level in almost fifty years. Source: Kindel Media from Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2022 at 11:02am, updated 16 June 2022 at 11:08am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino

Published 16 June 2022 at 11:02am, updated 16 June 2022 at 11:08am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Makinig sa 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am 

Sundan  
Facebook
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

Nakaranas ka ba ng psychological injury sa trabaho? Alamin kung paano makakuha ng Personal Injury Claim

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 27 ng Oktubre

Visa Application

Federal Bugdet 2022: Ano ang mga inilaan para sa migration at visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang