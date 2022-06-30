Mga balita ngayong ika 30 ng Hunyo

SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen Mga balita ngayong ika 30 ng HunyoPlay13:49SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen Before leaving Malcanang Palace President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will meet with President-elect Marcos, Jr. who is set to take his oath as the 17th President Source: JOEY DALUMPINES/ PCOOGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.66MB)Published 30 June 2022 at 11:07am, updated 30 June 2022 at 11:16amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.Published 30 June 2022 at 11:07am, updated 30 June 2022 at 11:16amBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSMakinig sa SBS Filipino 10am-11am Sundan Facebook ShareLatest podcast episodesNakaranas ka ba ng psychological injury sa trabaho? Alamin kung paano makakuha ng Personal Injury ClaimMga balita ngayong ika 27 ng OktubreFederal Bugdet 2022: Ano ang mga inilaan para sa migration at visa?Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang