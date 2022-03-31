SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika 31 ng Marso

Members of the United Nations Peacekeeping Misisons, UN< FIlipino news

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing the highest number of violent conflicts since World War II. Source: AFP

Published 31 March 2022 at 11:14am, updated 31 March 2022 at 11:30am
By Maridel Martinez
Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

