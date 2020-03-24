SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika- 24 ng Marso

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 24 March 2020 at 4:50pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Alamin ang mga pinakamaiinit na balita ngayong Martes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Published 24 March 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 24 March 2020 at 4:50pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero