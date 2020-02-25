SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong Martes, ika-25 ng Pebrero

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York State Supreme Court as the jury is set to deliberate in his sexual assault trial in New York.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York State Supreme Court as the jury is set to deliberate in his sexual assault trial in New York. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2020 at 11:14am, updated 25 February 2020 at 11:22am
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Martes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Published 25 February 2020 at 11:14am, updated 25 February 2020 at 11:22am
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero