Mga balita ngayong ika-27 ng Hulyo

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines launched the “PinasLakas” program to intensify COVID-19 booster vaccination to at least 23 million Filipinos. Source: Department of Health Philippines
Published 27 July 2022 at 12:02pm, updated 27 July 2022 at 12:29pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Alamin ang mga pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Miyerkules ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.
