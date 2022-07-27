SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-27 ng Hulyo

Philippines Department of Health COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines launched the “PinasLakas” program to intensify COVID-19 booster vaccination to at least 23 million Filipinos. Source: Department of Health Philippines

Published 27 July 2022 at 12:02pm, updated 27 July 2022 at 12:29pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Alamin ang mga pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Miyerkules ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

