Anorexia nervosa, hindi lamang nasa isip, tungkol din ito kung paano mo tinutunaw ang iyong kinain
Thomas Granger who was diagnosed with anorexia Source: SBS
Published 18 July 2019 at 12:17pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
.Nakatulong ng malaki ang mga Australyanong siyentipiko upang mabuksan ang genetics na nasa likod ng anorexia nervosa.
Published 18 July 2019 at 12:17pm, updated 18 July 2019 at 4:34pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share