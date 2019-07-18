SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Anorexia nervosa, hindi lamang nasa isip, tungkol din ito kung paano mo tinutunaw ang iyong kinain

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Thomas Granger who was diagnosed with anorexia

Thomas Granger who was diagnosed with anorexia Source: SBS

Available in other languages

.Nakatulong ng malaki ang mga Australyanong siyentipiko upang mabuksan ang genetics na nasa likod ng anorexia nervosa.

