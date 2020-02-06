Scott Morrison inihayag ang bagong hanay ng Gabinete

PM Scott Morrison and Deputy PM Michael McCormack Source: AAP
Inihayag ni Punong Ministro Scott Morrison at Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack ang bagong hanay ng gabinete. Ngunit hindi lamang ang pagbalasa ng mga nasa puwesto ang isyu na kasama sa adyenda, nananatili sa mga pangunahing usapin ang krisis sa bushfire.
