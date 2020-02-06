SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Scott Morrison inihayag ang bagong hanay ng Gabinete

Parliament reshuffle

PM Scott Morrison and Deputy PM Michael McCormack Source: AAP

Published 7 February 2020 at 8:13am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:22pm
By Sonia Lal, Pablo Vinales, Brett Mason
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Inihayag ni Punong Ministro Scott Morrison at Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack ang bagong hanay ng gabinete. Ngunit hindi lamang ang pagbalasa ng mga nasa puwesto ang isyu na kasama sa adyenda, nananatili sa mga pangunahing usapin ang krisis sa bushfire.

