Patuloy ang paghanap sa nawawalang mag-anak sa Marawi

many continue their search

Residents of the Main Affected Area salvage whatever belongings they could after the Kambisita, their first time to return to check on their destroyed homes. Source: ICRC Philippines

Published 11 April 2018 at 5:23pm, updated 12 April 2018 at 2:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Isang taon simula naganap ang Marawi Siege, marami ang patuloy sa paghahanap sa kanilang nawawalang mag-anak. nakausap natin si Alison Lopez mula ICRC Philippines

