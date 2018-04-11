Patuloy ang paghanap sa nawawalang mag-anak sa Marawi

Residents of the Main Affected Area salvage whatever belongings they could after the Kambisita, their first time to return to check on their destroyed homes. Source: ICRC Philippines
Published 11 April 2018 at 5:23pm, updated 12 April 2018 at 2:50pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Isang taon simula naganap ang Marawi Siege, marami ang patuloy sa paghahanap sa kanilang nawawalang mag-anak. nakausap natin si Alison Lopez mula ICRC Philippines
