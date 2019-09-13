Senado dininig ang testimoniya ukol sa 'hospital pass for sale' scheme

Senator Richard Gordon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, during the continuing Philippine Senate probe Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 13 September 2019 at 4:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Sa patuloy na pagdinig ng Senado sa mga anomalya at kurupsiyon sa Bureau of Corrections, pinakinggan ang testimoniya kaugnay ng 'pagbenta' ng mga pagpapakonfine o bisita sa ospital ng bilangguan
