SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Senado dininig ang testimoniya ukol sa 'hospital pass for sale' scheme

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Senator Richard Gordon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, during the continuing Philippine Senate probe Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

Senator Richard Gordon, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, during the continuing Philippine Senate probe Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2019 at 4:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sa patuloy na pagdinig ng Senado sa mga anomalya at kurupsiyon sa Bureau of Corrections, pinakinggan ang testimoniya kaugnay ng 'pagbenta' ng mga pagpapakonfine o bisita sa ospital ng bilangguan

Published 13 September 2019 at 4:19pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero