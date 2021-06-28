Shiela at Joshua McAleer hinatulan na ng korte dahil sa pang-aalila sa isang Pinay

Inalok ang Pinay na pumunta sa Australia at pinagtrabaho sa kanilang bahay at tindahan sa Rockdale na Kapamilya grocery and eatery





Tatlong taon at tatlong buwan na pagka-kulong na walang parole sa loob ng 14 na buwan ang naging hatol kay Shiela Mcaleer



at pinagbabayad din ang mag asawa ng 70 thousand dollars sa biktima





Dalawang taon at anim na buwan naman ang hatol kay Joshua Mcaleer pero pinayagan mag bail habang patuloy ang assessment kung papayagan itong gawin ang sintensya habang nasa komunidad





Ang biktima na hindi pinangalanan ay dumating sa Australia noong 2013 at nagtrabaho bilang katulong sa pamilya Mcaleer na syang gumastos para sa kanyang pasaporte at tourist visa





Pero tinakot umano ito ng mga Mcaleer para patuloy na manilbihan sa kanila.



Pinagamit ito ng ibang pangalan at kontrolado ang bawat kilos.





Pinagtatrabaho umano ito maghapon hanggang gabi sa tahanan at tindahan ng magasawa.







Ayon kay Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson ng AFP Human Trafficking Specialist Command



maaring marami pang ganitoong kaso sa bansa.





"These cases such as this one today, is shocking and truly heartbreaking to be honest with you, occurring on a more regular basis. People and the community may think that human trafficking and slavery doesn’t occur in Australia but nothing could be further from the truth. It is happening and it’s happening here in our own communities and in our own backyards"





Dagdag ng AFP nakaka-trauma ang mga ganitong pangyayari para sa mga biktima kaya nais nilang ipaalam sa lahat na handa silang tumulong para makaalis sila sa ganitong sitwasyon.





"Often what happens is that their freedom of movement is restricted, they are forced into conditions where they feel that they cannot leave. They often have identity documents or communications devices taken off them so they are unable to leave.





Also, sometimes they can be made to feel criminalised, that they've committed a crime and are being threatened to remain in the circumstances, so it's a very difficult crime type for people to come forward who are in these situations. But our message from the A-F-P to victims who may be out there is that there is a way out of these terrible situations and we are ready and available to do that."



