Settlement guide: paano macredit ang inyong kwalipikasyon
Published 28 October 2016 at 3:07pm, updated 7 November 2016 at 12:11pm
By Olga Klepova
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Halos nagdoble ang mga pumapasok na migranteng may kasanayan sa Australya simula taong 2001. Ngunit ayon sa Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) 40 porsiento lamang ang nakakapag-patuloy na magtrabaho sa kanilang napiling propesiyon.
