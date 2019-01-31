SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga lolo't lola, tumutulong sa mga anak sa gastos sa eskwela ng kanilang mga apo

Happy pupils with books above their heads Source: Getty Images

Published 31 January 2019 at 11:43am, updated 1 February 2019 at 8:58am
By Ildiko Dauda
Available in other languages

Dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas na halaga ng edukasyon, parami nang parami ang mga lolo't lolang tumutulong sa bayad sa eskwelahan.

Available in other languages
