SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mamamayan ba kayo ng Pilipinas at Australya?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Philippine and Australian passports

Philippine and Australian passports Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2019 at 10:24am, updated 15 April 2019 at 12:27pm
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang pagka-mamamayan ng parehong Pilipinas at Australya (dual citizenship) ay naging paksa ng isang usapan sa pagitan ng dalawang Filo-Oz.

Published 15 April 2019 at 10:24am, updated 15 April 2019 at 12:27pm
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero