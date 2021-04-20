SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Silvanas: Swak sa panlansa ng mga Pinoy at Australyano

silvanas, Filipino desserts

Silvanas is a Filipino frozen cookie consisting of a layer of buttercream sandwiched between two cashew-meringue wafers coated with cookie crumbs Source: Sammer's Patisserie

Published 20 April 2021 at 3:25pm, updated 30 April 2021 at 1:33pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Ibinahagi ng pastry chef na si Sammer Calunsod kung bakit swak sa panlasa hindi lang ng mga Pilipino ang creamy at buttery cookie sandwich na silvanas.

