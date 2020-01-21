SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagdiriwang ng Sinulog sa Cebu

Sinulog, Pit Senyor, Cebu, Sto nino devotees

A crowd of revellers carrying images of Santo Nino is drenched in foam and water as they dance during the Feast of the Santo Nino in Pasil, Cebu City Source: EPA/ALECS ONGCAL

Published 21 January 2020 at 12:45pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 4:02pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Naging panauhing pandangal si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pagdiriwang ng Sinulog sa Cebu sa taong 2020.

Available in other languages
