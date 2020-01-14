Kampanya para sa plastic-free Sinulog celebration

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines Source: EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA
Published 14 January 2020 at 12:30pm, updated 14 January 2020 at 12:49pm
Presented by Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Itinutulak ng ilang grupo na maging plastic-free ang selebrasyon ng Sinulog 2020. Hinihikayat ang lahat ng lalahok o dadalo sa Sinulog Festival na magdala ng sariling tumbler na lalagyan ng kanilang maiinom bilang ambag sa pagbibigay halaga sa kapaligiran.
