Kampanya para sa plastic-free Sinulog celebration

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines

Filipino dancers in colourful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade in Cebu City, Philippines Source: EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Published 14 January 2020 at 12:30pm, updated 14 January 2020 at 12:49pm
Presented by Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

Itinutulak ng ilang grupo na maging plastic-free ang selebrasyon ng Sinulog 2020. Hinihikayat ang lahat ng lalahok o dadalo sa Sinulog Festival na magdala ng sariling tumbler na lalagyan ng kanilang maiinom bilang ambag sa pagbibigay halaga sa kapaligiran.

