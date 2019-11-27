SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Sleep deprivation affecting more than half of Australians

A study by the Sleep Health Foundation with more than 2000 participants of all ages and backgrounds also found 15 per cent of Australians have chronic insomnia.

A study by the Sleep Health Foundation with more than 2000 participants of all ages and backgrounds also found 15 per cent of Australians have chronic insomnia.

Published 27 November 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 27 November 2019 at 5:15pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
There is a potentially deadly issue impacting more than half of Australians, and eroding our quality of life, relationships and economy. Health professionals are urging us to make improving sleep a priority or face serious consequences.

