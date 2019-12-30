Mabagal ngunit lumalago ang ekonomiya ng Australya ngayong 2019

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

SBS News in Macedonian 4 March 2020

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia sign in Sydney on September 2, 2014, AFP PHOTO/William WEST Source: AAP

Published 30 December 2019 at 3:05pm, updated 30 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Nababahala ang ilang eksperto sa bahagyang paghina ng paglago ng ekonomiya. Posible raw na naapektuhan ito ng alitan ng US at China. Anu-ano ang paraan para sumipa ang consumer spending?

