SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Maliit na negosyo nakatulong sa ilang mga kababaihan

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Dozens of women have tapped into their entrepreneurial skills to become financially independent

Dozens of women have tapped into their entrepreneurial skills to become financially independent Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2019 at 11:42am, updated 23 October 2019 at 11:45am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Isang programa sa Victoria ang nakatulong sa dose-dosenang kababaihan upang mapabuti ang kanilang kasanayan sa pag-nenegosyo at maging pinansyal na matatag.

Published 23 October 2019 at 11:42am, updated 23 October 2019 at 11:45am
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero