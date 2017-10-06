SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Social isolation, isang isyu na pinagdadaanan ng mga matatanda

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:33pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 2:45pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Social isolation is an issue that elders face. Grant Millard of Anglicare Australia share the importance of a retirement community for the mental and social health of the elder Filipino-Australians.

