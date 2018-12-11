SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Sa unang pagkakataon, isang grupo mula South Korea ang sasama sa selebrasyon ng Sinulog sa Cebu

Sinulog dancers

Filipino dancers in colorful costume hold statues of the Santo Nino (Child Jesus) as they perform during the 'Sinulog' Grand Parade Source: AAP

Published 11 December 2018 at 2:38pm, updated 11 December 2018 at 4:14pm
By NIck Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sa unang pagkakataon, isang grupo mula South Korea ang sasama sa selebrasyon ng Sinulog sa Cebu sa darating na Enero 2019.

