Pang-estadong pamahalaan pinagtibay ang mga batas sa organisadong krimen

Mga bata sa Mt. Isa children patuloy na ipinapakita na mataas ang antas ng tingga sa kanilang dugo; Pamahalaan ni Palaszczuk Government pinagtibay ang Organised Crime Laws; at pagsisiyasat sa trahedya sa Dreamworld nagsimula ngayon.
Source: AAP
Published 21 June 2018 at 1:30pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 1:33pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland news. Buod ng mga pinakahuling ulat buhat sa Sunshine State hatid ni Celeste Macintosh. Larawan: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP)
Published 21 June 2018 at 1:30pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 1:33pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share