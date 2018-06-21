SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pang-estadong pamahalaan pinagtibay ang mga batas sa organisadong krimen

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2018 at 1:30pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 1:33pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland news. Buod ng mga pinakahuling ulat buhat sa Sunshine State hatid ni Celeste Macintosh. Larawan: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP)

Mga bata sa Mt. Isa children patuloy na ipinapakita na mataas ang antas ng tingga sa kanilang dugo; Pamahalaan ni Palaszczuk Government pinagtibay ang Organised Crime Laws; at pagsisiyasat sa trahedya sa Dreamworld nagsimula ngayon. 

