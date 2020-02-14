SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Nanatili ang mahigpit na pagmonitor sa COVID-19

There are more than 440 patients under investigation for the COVID-19 where more than 230 are currently in hospital and in isolation

Published 14 February 2020 at 11:13pm, updated 14 February 2020 at 11:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Patuloy ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga pasyenteng minomonitor o patients under inmvestigation sa Pilipinas para sa COVID-19. Hiniling ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte manatling kalmado ngunit mapagbantay at responsable sa patuloy na banta ng COVID-19

