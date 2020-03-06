Mas mahigpit na sukatan ng mga bansa laban sa COVID-19

Milan. Keep a distance of one meter from people decree law 23 February warning sign and red line at the Eliografica store in Viale Premuda 38. Source: AAP
Published 6 March 2020 at 12:47pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Nagpatupad ng mga virus related ban ang ilang bansa dahil sa coronavirus.
