SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mas mahigpit na sukatan ng mga bansa laban sa COVID-19

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Milan. Keep a distance of one meter from people decree law 23 February warning sign and red line at the Eliografica store in Viale Premuda 38 (Carlo Cozzoli/Fotogramma, Milan - 2020-03-04).

Milan. Keep a distance of one meter from people decree law 23 February warning sign and red line at the Eliografica store in Viale Premuda 38. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2020 at 12:47pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nagpatupad ng mga virus related ban ang ilang bansa dahil sa coronavirus.

Published 6 March 2020 at 12:47pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero