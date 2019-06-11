Mga pagbabago sa superannuation maaaring di-makabuti sa iba

Source: AAP
Published 11 June 2019 at 12:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:46pm
By Allan Lee, Dubravka Voloder
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Mga bagong batas, na disenyo na tiyakin na ang balanse ng superannuation, ay mapupunta lamang sa insurance premium at mga bayad, ay maaaring mauwi sa kawalan ng pera ng ilang Australyano.
