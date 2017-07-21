Larawan: Getty Images
Suporta para sa mga naninirahan sa retirement housing
Published 21 July 2017 at 2:47pm, updated 22 July 2017 at 9:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Ang Retirement Housing Advice Service ay natatanging serbisyo sa Victoria hatid ng Housing for the Aged Action Group (haag) na naglalayong maghatid ng tulong at suporta sa mga naninirahan sa retirement housing halimbawa sa caravan at residential parks, retirement villages at rental villages. Narito ang paliwanag ni Aoife Cooke ng Housing for the Aged Action Group
