Suporta para sa mga naninirahan sa retirement housing

site_197_Filipino_719909.JPG

Published 21 July 2017 at 2:47pm, updated 22 July 2017 at 9:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang Retirement Housing Advice Service ay natatanging serbisyo sa Victoria hatid ng Housing for the Aged Action Group (haag) na naglalayong maghatid ng tulong at suporta sa mga naninirahan sa retirement housing halimbawa sa caravan at residential parks, retirement villages at rental villages. Narito ang paliwanag ni Aoife Cooke ng Housing for the Aged Action Group

Available in other languages
 



Larawan: Getty Images

