Restaurant owners are raising fund to feed hundreds of Filipino International Students in Sydney
Sydney Cebu Lechon owner is partnering up with other food businesses to provide food packs to those who are facing tough times. Source: FFMA
Published 23 April 2020 at 2:13pm, updated 25 April 2020 at 3:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The restaurant industry have been deeply affected by the coronavirus crisis. But Will Mahusay of Sydney Cebu Lechon is still doing his part to help the Filipino community during the pandemic.
