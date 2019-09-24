Ang mga benepisyo ng bushwalking

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Group climbing hill as part of bushwalking

Group climbing hill as part of bushwalking Source: iStockphoto

Published 24 September 2019 at 12:10pm, updated 24 September 2019 at 1:51pm
By Roda Masinag
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sinimulan ng isang mag-asawang Filipino-Australyan ang bushwalking kasama ng ibang tao, pagkatapos makita ang benepisyo ng paglalakad.

