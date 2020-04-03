Payo ng eksperto seryosohin ang 'social distancing'

Kwento ni Michael Camit, Manager of Marketing and Communications sa New South Wales Multicultural Health Communications Service kayang sundin ang mga hakbang para sa social distancing.
Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise "social distancing" Source: Fully Handoko/EPA
Published 3 April 2020
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sa gitna na mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng panuntunan sa 'social distancing' dahil sa COVID-19, may ilan pa rin na hindi ito tuluyang sineseryoso at sinusunod. Pakinggan ang panayam.
