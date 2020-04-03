SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Payo ng eksperto seryosohin ang 'social distancing'

Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise "social distancing".

Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise "social distancing" Source: Fully Handoko/EPA

Published 3 April 2020 at 12:32pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 2:06pm
By Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages

Sa gitna na mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng panuntunan sa 'social distancing' dahil sa COVID-19, may ilan pa rin na hindi ito tuluyang sineseryoso at sinusunod. Pakinggan ang panayam.

Available in other languages
Kwento ni Michael Camit, Manager of Marketing and Communications sa New South Wales Multicultural Health Communications Service kayang sundin ang mga hakbang para sa social distancing. 

