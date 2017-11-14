Talkback: Alitan sa South China Sea

Kaugnay ng sinabing ito ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, meron ba kayong suhestiyon upang maayos ang problema ng mga itinayong istruktura ng Tsina sa South China Sea na kinakamkam naman ng maraming basa sa rehiyon?
Published 14 November 2017 at 3:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
"China is the number one economic powerhouse and we have to be friends. There's a... the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world for so many issues. The South China Sea is better left untouched. Nobody can afford to go to war, (not even) the big powers Russia, China, Britain or the United States. It can ill-afford a violent confrontation," ayon kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Image: Si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng Pilipinas at Pangulong Xi Jinping ng Tsina
