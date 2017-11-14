SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Talkback: Alitan sa South China Sea

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

China and the Philippines deepen diplomatic ties covid-19, vaccine

China says it will prioritize the Philippines once it develops a COVID-19 vaccine Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2017 at 3:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"China is the number one economic powerhouse and we have to be friends. There's a... the other hotheads would like us to confront China and the rest of the world for so many issues. The South China Sea is better left untouched. Nobody can afford to go to war, (not even) the big powers Russia, China, Britain or the United States. It can ill-afford a violent confrontation," ayon kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Image: Si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng Pilipinas at Pangulong Xi Jinping ng Tsina

Published 14 November 2017 at 3:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kaugnay ng sinabing ito ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, meron ba kayong suhestiyon upang maayos ang problema ng mga itinayong istruktura ng Tsina sa South China Sea na kinakamkam naman ng maraming basa sa rehiyon?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero