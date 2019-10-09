SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinaka mataas na Christmas tree sa Central Mindanao

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Christmas tree made from recycled materials

Christmas tree made from recycled materials Source: A Estabillo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 3:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pormal nang binuksan sa publiko ang 100-foot "giant Christmas tree showcase" sa Tampakan, South Cotabato na gawa sa mga recyclable materials. layunin ng Christmas tree na maihatid sa mga tao ang wastong paraan sa pagtapon ng mga basura.

Published 9 October 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 3:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero