Pinaka mataas na Christmas tree sa Central Mindanao

Christmas tree made from recycled materials Source: A Estabillo
Published 9 October 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 3:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pormal nang binuksan sa publiko ang 100-foot "giant Christmas tree showcase" sa Tampakan, South Cotabato na gawa sa mga recyclable materials. layunin ng Christmas tree na maihatid sa mga tao ang wastong paraan sa pagtapon ng mga basura.
Published 9 October 2019 at 5:12pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 3:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share