Bawas sa buwis, mangunguna sa usapan sa unang araw ng Parliamento

Acting Treasurer Simon Birmingham

Acting Treasurer Simon Birmingham. Source: AAP

Published 2 July 2019 at 12:05pm, updated 2 July 2019 at 12:07pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang balak na bawas sa buwis ng gobyernong Koalisyon, ay nakatakdang manguna sa usapan, sa pagbabalik ng parliamento pederal sa ikalawang araw ng Hulyo.

