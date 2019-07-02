Bawas sa buwis, mangunguna sa usapan sa unang araw ng Parliamento

Acting Treasurer Simon Birmingham. Source: AAP
Published 2 July 2019
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang balak na bawas sa buwis ng gobyernong Koalisyon, ay nakatakdang manguna sa usapan, sa pagbabalik ng parliamento pederal sa ikalawang araw ng Hulyo.
