Mga bata sa Melbourne natututong magsalita ng wikang Filipino

We can teach our kids to understand and speak Filipino through our daily conversations

Published 6 September 2019 at 5:16pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 8:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Maaring maging masaya ang pagturo at pag-aral ng wikang Filipino. Ibinahagi ng ESL Teacher May Red Zafra ang ilang mga kwento sa kanilang mga pag-aaral tuwing Sabado.

