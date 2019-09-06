Mga bata sa Melbourne natututong magsalita ng wikang Filipino

We can teach our kids to understand and speak Filipino through our daily conversations Source: SBS Filipino
Published 6 September 2019 at 5:16pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 8:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Maaring maging masaya ang pagturo at pag-aral ng wikang Filipino. Ibinahagi ng ESL Teacher May Red Zafra ang ilang mga kwento sa kanilang mga pag-aaral tuwing Sabado.
