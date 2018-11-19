SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pandagat na base militar sa Papua New Guinea, magkasamang itatayo ng Estados Unidos at Australya

PM Scott Morrison and VP Mike Pence of the United States of

Source: AAP

Published 19 November 2018 at 3:11pm, updated 19 November 2018 at 5:24pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Magkasamang itatayo ng mga pwersa ng Estados Unidos at Australya, ang isang bagong pandagat ng base sa Papua New Guinea.

