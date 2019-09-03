SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pases sa terminal ng paliparan, pagsasamahin sa tiket ng eroplano

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

According to the Major Events Act, selling ticket for more than 10 per cent of its price can attract penalties of up to $525,000

According to the Major Events Act, selling ticket for more than 10 per cent of its price can attract penalties of up to $525,000 Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 3:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang pases sa paliparan ay isasama sa mga tiket ng eroplano sa Cebu International Airport para mas gumanda ang paglalakbay.

Published 3 September 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 3:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero